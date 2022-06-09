Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.81 and last traded at $14.23. Approximately 88,494 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,558,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

FRSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.94.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $114.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.24 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 21,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $341,998.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at $16,907.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sequoia Capital India V. Ltd. bought 2,828,900 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $49,081,415.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,898. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter valued at about $427,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter valued at about $49,162,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Freshworks during the third quarter worth about $6,404,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Freshworks during the third quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Freshworks during the third quarter worth about $12,807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.

