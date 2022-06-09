FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Sells $115,020.00 in Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 28,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $115,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,469,357 shares in the company, valued at $82,900,895.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Arc Family Trust sold 184,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $923,680.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Arc Family Trust sold 84,600 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $363,780.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Arc Family Trust sold 92,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $350,520.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Arc Family Trust sold 184,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total value of $710,240.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Arc Family Trust sold 61,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $183,610.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Arc Family Trust sold 67,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $217,750.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $172,000.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Arc Family Trust sold 31,300 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $113,619.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Arc Family Trust sold 61,400 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $235,776.00.

On Thursday, April 7th, Arc Family Trust sold 92,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $421,360.00.

NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.22. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $13.98.

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 51.28% and a negative return on equity of 54.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTCI. Northland Securities began coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Roth Capital upgraded FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FTC Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.77.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in FTC Solar by 871.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 275,445 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in FTC Solar by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 24,972 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in FTC Solar by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after acquiring an additional 293,444 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its holdings in FTC Solar by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 1,754,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,264,000 after acquiring an additional 952,493 shares during the period. 20.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTC Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

