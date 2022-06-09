G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.23-4.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.09. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$3.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.04 billion.G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.40-$4.50 EPS.

GIII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet raised G-III Apparel Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley decreased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.67.

GIII stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.03. 6,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,077. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.24. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $35.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.52.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $688.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.35 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $1,789,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $435,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at $277,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

