Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.77

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.77 and last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 13542 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLPEY. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from €12.20 ($13.12) to €11.50 ($12.37) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from €12.50 ($13.44) to €13.00 ($13.98) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Galp Energia, SGPS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.16.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 3.12%. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -170.00%.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

