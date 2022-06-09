GAP (NYSE:GPS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.30-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GAP from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on GAP from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen cut their price objective on GAP from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on GAP from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered GAP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $13.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.59.

Shares of GPS traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.12. The company had a trading volume of 9,117,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,955,951. GAP has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day moving average is $14.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.67.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.31). GAP had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that GAP will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. GAP’s payout ratio is -285.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of GAP by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $915,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 470.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 297,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in GAP by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after buying an additional 189,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

