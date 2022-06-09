Gazit-Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Trading Up 3.6%

Gazit-Globe Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GZTGF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.15 and last traded at $8.15. 100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 55 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.48.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a yield of 15.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

Gazit-Globe Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manges, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 104 properties covering an area of approximately 2.5 million square meters.

