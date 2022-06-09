GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) PT Lowered to $41.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GDS. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of GDS from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of GDS to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of GDS from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GDS from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.43.

NASDAQ GDS opened at $34.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.90 and a beta of 1.09. GDS has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $81.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that GDS will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in GDS by 207.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of GDS by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GDS by 836.4% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in GDS by 109.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of GDS during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

