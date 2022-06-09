GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of GIGM stock opened at $1.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.23. GigaMedia has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $3.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.95.
GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 65.36%.
About GigaMedia (Get Rating)
GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.
