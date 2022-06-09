Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.27 and last traded at $3.27. Approximately 263,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 23,434,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

DNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James set a $11.50 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

The company has a current ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average is $5.49.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $168.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.15 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $555,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $869,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,511,109,000. 46.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

