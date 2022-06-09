Global Energy Metals (CVE:GEMC) Stock Price Up 13.2%

Global Energy Metals Co. (CVE:GEMC – Get Rating) traded up 13.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 20,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.02 million and a P/E ratio of -2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.29.

About Global Energy Metals (CVE:GEMC)

Global Energy Metals Corporation engages in the exploration for resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company explores for cobalt, copper, nickel, gold, silver, and base metal deposits. It holds interests in the Werner Lake property located in Kenora, Ontario; the Millennium and Mount Isa projects situated in Mount Isa, Queensland; and the Lovelock Mine and Treasure Box projects in Churchill County, Nevada.

