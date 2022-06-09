Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AIQ) Trading Up 0.9%

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AIQ – Get Rating) was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.31 and last traded at $23.23. Approximately 26,151 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 48,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.02.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.08.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.