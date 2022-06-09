GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.43-$0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.96 billion-$1.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.92 billion.

Shares of GFS traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.15. The stock had a trading volume of 42,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,942. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.83. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a one year low of $43.59 and a one year high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $72.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile (Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.