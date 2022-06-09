Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Purchased by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 29.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $81.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.58. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $75.33 and a 52 week high of $95.90.

