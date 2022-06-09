GoldMining (TSE:GOLD) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of GoldMining Inc. (TSE:GOLD – Get Rating) fell 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.45 and last traded at C$1.45. 67,227 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 375,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.50 price target on shares of GoldMining in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.85. The stock has a market cap of C$221.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil.

