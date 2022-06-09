Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (OTCMKTS:GDLC) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 10.92 and last traded at 10.66. Approximately 55,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 108,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at 10.65.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 15.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is 20.58.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.