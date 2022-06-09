Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Gap Up to $37.58

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.58, but opened at $38.59. Green Plains shares last traded at $37.48, with a volume of 3,353 shares trading hands.
GPRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Plains presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.10.
The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.58.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,978,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,410,000 after purchasing an additional 82,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Green Plains by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,181,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,655,000 after buying an additional 1,011,642 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Green Plains by 420.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,773,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,202,000 after buying an additional 3,048,726 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Green Plains by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,667,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,742,000 after buying an additional 88,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Green Plains by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,267,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,680,000 after buying an additional 18,886 shares in the last quarter.
Green Plains Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPRE)
Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Green Plains (GPRE)
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
- Is It Too Late For Energy Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.