Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Gap Up to $37.58

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.58, but opened at $38.59. Green Plains shares last traded at $37.48, with a volume of 3,353 shares trading hands.

GPRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Plains presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.10.

Get Green Plains alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.58.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $781.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.25 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,978,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,410,000 after purchasing an additional 82,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Green Plains by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,181,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,655,000 after buying an additional 1,011,642 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Green Plains by 420.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,773,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,202,000 after buying an additional 3,048,726 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Green Plains by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,667,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,742,000 after buying an additional 88,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Green Plains by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,267,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,680,000 after buying an additional 18,886 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.