Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.61

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.61 and last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greencore Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Get Greencore Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.46.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.