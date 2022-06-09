Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Snehal Patel Buys 6,000 Shares

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) CEO Snehal Patel purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,238,953 shares in the company, valued at $10,593,048.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 2nd, Snehal Patel purchased 6,774 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $49,992.12.
- On Thursday, April 21st, Snehal Patel purchased 6,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.09 per share, for a total transaction of $96,540.00.
- On Tuesday, April 19th, Snehal Patel purchased 6,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.00.
Shares of NASDAQ GLSI opened at $8.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average of $19.52. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.96.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Greenwich LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th.
Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.
