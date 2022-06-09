Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Snehal Patel Buys 6,000 Shares

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) CEO Snehal Patel purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,238,953 shares in the company, valued at $10,593,048.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 2nd, Snehal Patel purchased 6,774 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $49,992.12.

On Thursday, April 21st, Snehal Patel purchased 6,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.09 per share, for a total transaction of $96,540.00.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Snehal Patel purchased 6,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GLSI opened at $8.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average of $19.52. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLSI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences during the third quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Greenwich LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

