GRIT Investment Trust (LON:GRIT) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.22

GRIT Investment Trust PLC (LON:GRIT – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 11.22 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 11.11 ($0.14). GRIT Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 11.11 ($0.14), with a volume of 3,095 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 11.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £564,032.00 and a PE ratio of 37.33.

GRIT Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:GRIT)

Global Resources Investment Trust Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Global Resources Investment Trust Plc was founded in 2012 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

