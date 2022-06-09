Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.29

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.29 and last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Inbursa stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB. de C.V. provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Mexico. The company offers mortgage, automotive, SME, and personal credits; accounts and investment products; credit cards; and car, lifetime, medical expenses, damage, and other insurance products.

