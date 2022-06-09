GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.35.

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $52.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.51. GXO Logistics has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $105.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.06.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $311,814,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,239,825.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 822,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,659,000 after buying an additional 169,891 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $761,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,280,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

