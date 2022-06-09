Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.29 and last traded at $11.13. Approximately 810 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 303,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92.

Get Hagerty alerts:

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $154.38 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGTY. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Hagerty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $709,000,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the fourth quarter worth $92,147,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the fourth quarter worth $21,288,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hagerty during the first quarter worth $5,973,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hagerty by 39.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,263,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,631,000 after acquiring an additional 356,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

About Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY)

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.