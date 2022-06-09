Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.05-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $530.00 million-$560.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $566.18 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on HALO. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.14.

Shares of HALO traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.98. 18,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a current ratio of 8.85. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $48.58. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.15.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.25 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 132.71% and a net margin of 92.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

