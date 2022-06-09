Hamster Hits Market Capitalization of $5.49 Million (HAM)

Hamster (HAM) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Hamster has a total market cap of $5.49 million and $97,832.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hamster has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One Hamster coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 43.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.93 or 0.00334526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.26 or 0.00438353 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00030857 BTC.

About Hamster

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

