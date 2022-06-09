Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.12. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have commented on HE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock traded down $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $42.19. 301,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,643. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $45.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.74.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $785.07 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.14%.

In related news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $929,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,836. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter worth $378,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 41,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $739,000. 52.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

