HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.23-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $827.00 million-$837.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $826.16 million.HealthEquity also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.23-1.32 EPS.

NASDAQ:HQY traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.10. 676,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,205. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $84.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.51 and a 200 day moving average of $56.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -95.61, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.08.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

HQY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised HealthEquity from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on HealthEquity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HealthEquity from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allstate Corp increased its stake in HealthEquity by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 21,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $932,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

