Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.28 Billion

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the US dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00080992 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00016901 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000290 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00039207 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.18 or 0.00206147 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

