Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.80.

HLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

NYSE:HLF traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,241. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.37. Herbalife Nutrition has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $55.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 4,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,428.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,244.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President John Desimone acquired 43,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $936,516.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 123,452 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,156.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 63,080 shares of company stock worth $1,372,132. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 10,043,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,913,000 after acquiring an additional 930,500 shares in the last quarter. Solel Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,188,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 12,745 shares in the last quarter.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

