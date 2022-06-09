Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) CFO Sells $28,425.00 in Stock

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) CFO Lawrence D. Mcgovern sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $28,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,678.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $11.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average is $11.64. The company has a market cap of $676.32 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.02. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $12.94.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $40.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 29.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.41%.

HTBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,090,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,521,000 after buying an additional 6,747 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 51.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 107,738 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 82,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 73,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 16,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 483.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 55,522 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

