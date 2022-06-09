Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.81.

HT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Michael A. Leven bought 5,000 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $909,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HT. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 192.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.94. The stock had a trading volume of 350,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,707. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $12.27.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.53). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 21.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

