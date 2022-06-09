Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.96-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.62 billion-$28.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.59 billion.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.44-$0.54 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.54.

NYSE:HPE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.92. The company had a trading volume of 138,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,460,996. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average of $16.05. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 18,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

