Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $37.19

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.19 and last traded at $37.19, with a volume of 34323 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.26.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HIW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.14. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 37.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 36,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

