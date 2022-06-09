Hippo (HIPO) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) is one of 94 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Hippo to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hippo and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hippo $91.20 million -$371.40 million -0.20 Hippo Competitors $13.34 billion $2.88 billion 71.59

Hippo’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Hippo. Hippo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Hippo and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hippo -246.66% -37.80% -18.72% Hippo Competitors -0.60% 3.30% 0.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Hippo and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hippo 0 1 3 0 2.75 Hippo Competitors 760 3223 2777 167 2.34

Hippo currently has a consensus price target of $4.69, indicating a potential upside of 278.23%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 14.03%. Given Hippo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hippo is more favorable than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Hippo has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hippo’s peers have a beta of 0.77, indicating that their average stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.2% of Hippo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hippo peers beat Hippo on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Hippo (Get Rating)

Hippo Holdings Inc. provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents. It provides care and protection for homeowners, as well as operates an integrated home protection platform. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

