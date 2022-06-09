Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.15

Shares of Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 2160603 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hippo from $4.60 to $3.76 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hippo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Hippo from $5.40 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hippo in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $653.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average of $2.15.

Hippo ( NYSE:HIPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Hippo had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 246.66%. The company had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bond Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo during the 1st quarter worth $59,706,000. Innovius Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hippo in the 4th quarter valued at $49,155,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Hippo by 273.3% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 17,097,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,516,661 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hippo by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,042,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,934,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in Hippo during the first quarter worth approximately $11,749,000. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hippo Company Profile (NYSE:HIPO)

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

