HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Director Mark F. Dzialga Buys 6,805 Shares of Stock

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) Director Mark F. Dzialga bought 6,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $105,069.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,752.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

HireRight stock opened at $15.40 on Thursday. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.82.

Get HireRight alerts:

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $198.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.46 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRT. Searle & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $568,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,839,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,045,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HRT shares. Barclays reduced their price target on HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded HireRight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on HireRight to $18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on HireRight from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

About HireRight (Get Rating)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.