HoDooi Market Cap Reaches $8.83 Million (HOD)

HoDooi (HOD) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 9th. HoDooi has a market cap of $8.83 million and $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HoDooi coin can now be bought for $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HoDooi has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.93 or 0.00329946 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.69 or 0.00442527 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00030682 BTC.

About HoDooi

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

HoDooi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HoDooi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HoDooi using one of the exchanges listed above.

