Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Holdings Increased by Spears Abacus Advisors LLC

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 186,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,919,000 after acquiring an additional 37,270 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Honeywell International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 156.2% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 60,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,679,000 after buying an additional 37,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $194.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.93.

About Honeywell International (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.