HOPR (HOPR) Market Cap Reaches $22.11 Million

HOPR (HOPR) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 9th. One HOPR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000440 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, HOPR has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. HOPR has a market cap of $22.11 million and $377,196.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HOPR alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.86 or 0.00232030 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.06 or 0.00405422 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00030552 BTC.

About HOPR

HOPR launched on February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 210,203,458 coins and its circulating supply is 166,803,842 coins. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet . The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

HOPR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOPR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HOPR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOPR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.