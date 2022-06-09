Hord Price Tops $0.0193 (HORD)

Hord (HORD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 9th. One Hord coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hord has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and $305,350.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hord has traded up 10.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hord alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.58 or 0.00230878 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.49 or 0.00386532 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00030814 BTC.

Hord Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,237,197 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

