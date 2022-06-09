Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.38

Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.38 ($0.16) and traded as high as GBX 145 ($1.82). Horizonte Minerals shares last traded at GBX 142.50 ($1.79), with a volume of 127,666 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 13.28. The company has a current ratio of 18.23, a quick ratio of 17.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.76. The company has a market capitalization of £283.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.69.

In other Horizonte Minerals news, insider Allan Walker bought 566,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £39,645.69 ($49,681.32).

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and Serra do Tapa nickel project located in the State of Para; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

