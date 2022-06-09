Hostmore plc (LON:MORE) Insider Purchases £42,000 in Stock

Hostmore plc (LON:MORE – Get Rating) insider Alan Clark purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £42,000 ($52,631.58).

Alan Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 1st, Alan Clark bought 100,000 shares of Hostmore stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £42,000 ($52,631.58).

MORE opened at GBX 41 ($0.51) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 56.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 84.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.54, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. Hostmore plc has a one year low of GBX 38 ($0.48) and a one year high of GBX 156.24 ($1.96). The stock has a market capitalization of £51.71 million and a P/E ratio of -82.00.

Hostmore plc operates in the hospitality business. The company operates American-themed casual dining restaurants under the Fridays brand; and cocktail-led bar and restaurants under the 63rd+1st brand. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

