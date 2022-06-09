HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.24-$4.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.03-$1.08 EPS.

Shares of HPQ stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.67. 8,041,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,450,770. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. HP has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $41.47.

Get HP alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. HP’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. UBS Group lowered HP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays raised their price target on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.29.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Broussard purchased 6,810 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.67 per share, for a total transaction of $249,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $164,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,479.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,857 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,733. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of HP by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,730 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.