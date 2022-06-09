HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,875 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.42% of HubSpot worth $131,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $690.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.40.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total value of $4,525,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $340.08 per share, with a total value of $3,400,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 1,511,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,012,895.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,094 shares of company stock worth $7,288,708 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded up $3.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $364.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $295.53 and a one year high of $866.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.02 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $499.95.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

