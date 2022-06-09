Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 123,382 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,393,577 shares.The stock last traded at $5.73 and had previously closed at $6.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HBM shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.84.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.08.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $378.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.00 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 13.3% in the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 25,319 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 31,923 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

