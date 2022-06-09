Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Humacyte Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology platform company developing universally implantable bioengineered human tissue at commercial scale. Humacyte Inc., formerly known as Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in DURHAM, N.C. “

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of Humacyte from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.45.

Shares of Humacyte stock opened at $4.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 19.45 and a quick ratio of 19.45. Humacyte has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.68.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, analysts expect that Humacyte will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Humacyte news, CEO Laura E. Niklason acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,158,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,594,299.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William John Scheessele bought 10,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $49,678.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,678. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 24,525 shares of company stock valued at $116,698.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humacyte in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Humacyte during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Humacyte by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

