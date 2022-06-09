Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.
Shares of NASDAQ:HURC opened at $25.85 on Monday. Hurco Companies has a 52-week low of $25.70 and a 52-week high of $38.23. The company has a market capitalization of $170.97 million, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.66.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Hurco Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Hurco Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.80%.
Hurco Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hurco Companies (HURC)
