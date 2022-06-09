Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURC opened at $25.85 on Monday. Hurco Companies has a 52-week low of $25.70 and a 52-week high of $38.23. The company has a market capitalization of $170.97 million, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Hurco Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Hurco Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.80%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hurco Companies by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Hurco Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hurco Companies by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hurco Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hurco Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

