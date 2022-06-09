HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Trading Down 6.7%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) was down 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.33 and last traded at $10.63. Approximately 13,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 880,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on HUTCHMED in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average of $22.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCM. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in HUTCHMED by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,750,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,123,000 after purchasing an additional 673,820 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HUTCHMED during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,438,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HUTCHMED during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,228,000. Capital Group International Inc. CA grew its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 4,191,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,297,000 after acquiring an additional 161,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 1,242.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 155,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 143,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

