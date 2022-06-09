HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Trading Down 6.7%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) was down 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.33 and last traded at $10.63. Approximately 13,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 880,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on HUTCHMED in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average of $22.99.
HUTCHMED Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCM)
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HUTCHMED (HCM)
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.