Idena Trading 8.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (IDNA)

Idena (IDNA) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. Idena has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $179,774.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Idena has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Idena coin can now be bought for about $0.0509 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.42 or 0.00327225 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.92 or 0.00438574 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00030758 BTC.

Idena Coin Profile

IDNA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 85,628,009 coins and its circulating supply is 59,974,848 coins. Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official website is idena.io . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

