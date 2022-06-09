Idle (IDLE) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.48 Million

Idle (IDLE) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. Idle has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $5,925.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001597 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Idle has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.42 or 0.00327225 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.92 or 0.00438574 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00030758 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,159,850 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

