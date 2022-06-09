Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Shares Acquired by Stansberry Asset Management LLC

Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) by 142.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,690 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 89,130 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Immersion worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Immersion by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 50.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMR opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $196.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.73. Immersion Co. has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $9.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.28.

Immersion ( NASDAQ:IMMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Immersion had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Immersion from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, insider William C. Martin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 432,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,181.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William C. Martin acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,593.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

